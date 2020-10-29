‘37 years after she was taken from me, I finally met my beautiful daughter’ - children’s charity marks 30th anniversary of post-adoption service

Leading children’s charity Barnardos is marking the 30th anniversary of its post-adoption service through the stories of birth mothers.

A publication and audio documentary entitled ‘Growing Stronger Together’ follows the heartbreaking experiences of mothers who gave their children up for adoption in the '70s and '80s.

Fourteen birth mothers recount their experiences with giving their children up for adoption or having their children taken away from them and put up for adoption.

One testimony is that of Mae, whose baby girl was taken away from her after she gave birth while not married in the '70s.

While she wanted to marry her boyfriend, the local priest did not allow this to happen as her partner was a Protestant.

Her family brought her to St Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home, where Mae recalled the nuns being unwelcoming.

She later went to live with her boyfriend’s mother, and after giving birth to her daughter, her baby was suddenly taken away from her after arrangements were made by her parents and the local priest.

Devastatingly, she returned home one day to find her baby girl gone and her father said: “This matter is resolved and we will not speak of this again.”

However, Mae was reunited with her daughter. “Some 37 years after she was taken from me, I finally met my beautiful daughter again,” she can be heard tearfully saying in the documentary.

“We have also listened to many stories over the years from birth/natural mothers who longed to know what happened to her baby; did she grow up in a happy home; is he married now; does she think of me; and even, is she still alive? We hope that over the last 30 years, this service has supported women to move forward with their lives,” said Christine Hennessy, Barnardos Post Adoption Service Leader.

She also thanked participants in the group for their courage and strength.

“We want to thank everyone who has participated in the groups over the years and those who have shared their stories on our anniversary - for their courage, their support of each other, and for showing us a strength of their human spirit which enabled them to open up about one of life’s most difficult experiences – the loss of your child,” said Ms Hennessy.

While the charity first set up a post-adoption helpline in 1977, a dedicated group support service was set up in October 1990.

The Barnardos Post Adoption Service continues to run confidential meetings for women whose children have been adopted and also for adopted adults.

