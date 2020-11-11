A FURTHER 362 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,965.

Of the deaths reported today, one occurred in October and one remains under investigation.

There has now been 66,247 amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 280 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There has been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that while the profile of the trend is improving, members of the public must still exercise caution.

"While this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines," he said.

"I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”

Of the cases notified today, 187 are men and 174 are women.

55pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.

There are 90 cases in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Earlier today, the Government announced that people travelling in and out of the country will no longer have to restrict their movements for 14-days if they receive a negative Covid-19 result.

From the end of this month, those travelling from red or orange countries can opt to get a PCR Covid test and if it’s negative they will not have to restrict their movements for two weeks.

However, travellers will have to receive the Covid test privately, which can cost between €150-€200.

Those travelling from a red country can only have the test administered after five days and thus will have to restrict their movements for these days. Those coming from orange countries do not have this limitation and can opt for a Covid test from the day they fly in.

