3,500 women contacted domestic violence services for the first time during initial lockdown - new report

Over 20 women and children a day contacted domestic violence services for the first time ever during the first six months of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Safe Ireland, an umbrella group for domestic abuse services, said that there were 3,450 women and 589 children who looked for help between March and August who had never looked for help before.

During the same period of time, seven women and children a day who needed to flee their homes could not be accommodated by refuge services because they were full.

In a new report released today, Safe Ireland said that “new” women accounted for 29pc of all of those who sought domestic violence services from the first lockdown until the end of the summer. “New” children made up almost a quarter of all children who needed domestic violence support during the same period of time.

The first lockdown caused a spike in reports of domestic violence, with many survivors being trapped in their homes with their abusers with no respite.

Safe Ireland, which represents 39 frontline domestic violence services, said that its report also showed the strain that services were likely to come under during the second lockdown.

Seven women and children a day who needed to flee violent homes were told there was no space for them in domestic abuse refuges. Safe Ireland said that for the 1,351 women and children which refuges couldn’t accommodate between March and August, services had tried to find creative solutions to put the abuse survivors in alternative local accommodation. A number of refuges had less space available to accommodate survivors this year due to social distancing requirements.

In 2018, an average of eight women and children a day couldn’t be accommodated by refuges that were full. Tusla had previously warned that while demand for refuges had dropped during lockdown, it anticipated a surge in demand after women were safely able to flee their homes.

Safe Ireland also found that calls to domestic violence helplines were up by a quarter in 2020, compared with 2018. There were 33,941 calls answered between March and August, which is an average of 184 calls every day. The daily average in 2018 was 147 calls a day.

“Since the start of Covid-19 the government has prioritised domestic violence and we have always welcomed this,” Mary McDermott, the co-CEO of Safe Ireland, said.

“But calling something a priority means that it also has to be name-checked in the national budget, and funded and resourced as a priority.”

“The number of new women and children who came forward during the first lockdown is eye-opening and indicative of the depth of hidden abuse and trauma in this country. Our member services have pulled out all the stops to respond to the increasing and complex needs of women and children since March. But this is on top of decades of coping with impossible conditions and demands. They are at breaking point now and can no longer be expected to work, without clarity, without adequate resources and within an antiquated infrastructure.”

