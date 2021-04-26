35 years on from Chernobyl: How the Irish Independent reported on nuclear disaster that shocked the world

Picture taken from a helicopter in April 1986 shows a general view of the destroyed 4th power block of Chernobyl's nuclear power plant a few days after the catastrophe. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

The front page of the Irish Independent on April 29, 1986

The world was rocked on April 26, 1986, after two catastrophic explosions occurred in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in northern Ukraine.

Today marks 35 years since the worst nuclear disaster in history occurred, both in terms of cost and causality.

The news of the Chernobyl disaster was on the front page of the Irish Independent on April 29.

The front-page headline read “Big toll feared in nuclear disaster”, while the standfirst gave a bit more detail, stating:

“The world’s worst nuclear accident has caused what could be huge casualties in the Soviet Union, and blown a radioactive cloud across Northern Europe.”

At the time, it was unknown just how devastating the explosion would be to the lives of people living close to the region.

However, in the article, the Irish Independent reported that a US nuclear scientist said it was “just about the worst possible scenario, with unknown effects”.

The disaster sparked a public health scare all over the globe, including Ireland.

It was feared that the disaster would affect well beyond its neighboring countries, however, the Irish Independent reported on April 29 that the people of Ireland were “safe”.

It said: “Ireland had no need to fear radiation and drife here- although it reached 10 times normal levels, scientists emphasised- last night.”

The paper reported that the first indication of the disaster was when a wave of radioactivity swept Scandinavia which triggered alarms at nuclear plants throughout the region.

The disaster was also the first time that the Soviet Union admitted to a nuclear accident in its territory.

A paragraph from the archived article reads: "The Soviets initially denied there was trouble at any of their nuclear facilities but late last night finally admitted on state TV an accident had occurred at the Chernobyl plant.”

Ronald Reagan was the US president at the time, and it was reported in the paper that a White House spokesman said; “it must be very serious if the Soviets talk about it”.

The nuclear disaster continued to dominate national and international papers the following day, April 30.

The Irish Independent continued with the story for its front page with the headline: “Soviet dead admitted as reactor burns on.”

The number of deaths and illnesses that have occurred from the disaster remains a contentious subject.

According to the official death toll, 31 people died as an immediate result of the explosion.

The UN estimates that around 50 deaths can be directly attributed to the disaster and in 2005 it predicted that 4,000 people would eventually die as a result of the radiation exposure.

According to Chernobyl Children International, 700,000 men, known as liquidators, risked their lives and exposed themselves to dangerous levels of radiation to contain the situation.

At least 40,000 of these men have died and a further 70,000 are disabled, with 20pc of these deaths being from suicide.

The disaster prompted a humanitarian response in Ireland where Adi Roche set up a charity to help the children hit by the nuclear fall-out in Ukraine and Belarus.

Thirty-five years later, Chernobyl Children International is still undertaking that work.