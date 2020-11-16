32 dogs and four horses worth over €150,000 seized by Gardaí

Gardaí seized 32 dogs and four horses during planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin today.

The raids came as part of ongoing investigations into illegal puppy farms and related criminal activity on Monday.

The potential value of the dogs recovered is estimated to be in excess €150k.

Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs were the breeds of dog seized during the raid.

It was later discovered six of the Chihuahuas were pregnant.

All of the animals seized are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

The operation was carried on Monday by the Divisional Crime Task Force of the Dublin Metropolitan Region North based in Santry, and they were supported by local Detective and uniformed Gardaí and animal rescue agencies.

There were no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation.

The potential value of the dogs recovered is estimated to be in excess €150k.

Read More

Online Editors