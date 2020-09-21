€300,000 worth of cociane seized alongside semi-automatic firearm and ammunition

Gardaí have seized an estimated street value of €300,000 worth of cocaine as well as a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition after several raids took place over the weekend.

A man (29) was arrested and is detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The raids were a part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity and were conucted by officers in the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) as well as Gardaí from the local drug unit at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

A Grand Power semi-automatic firearm was seized alongside ammunition.

A Grand Power semi-automatic firearm was seized alongside ammunition.

The drugs were seized alongside a semi-automatic firearm, Grand Power make as well as ammunition.

"An Garda Síochána continues to target those who are suspected to be involved in organised and serious crime and to attempt to locate and seize, the drugs they intend to sell within our communities and firearms they possess for the purpose of inflicting harm on others," said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll.

