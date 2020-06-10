30,000 Irish people on post-lockdown Botox wait list

There are more than 30,000 people now on a waiting list for skin rejuvenation procedures like Botox – proving that it’s their faces and not just restrictions that people are desperate to lift in the post-lockdown era.

Figures supplied to the Irish Independent by Therapie clinic, which has 26 branches nationwide, have revealed that massive numbers of women and men are clamouring to ‘freshen up’ their appearance after the stress of the past three months.

Unfortunately, they will all have to wait until July 20 when salons can re-open under phase four of the Government roadmap.

Bulk

Therapie’s CEO Philip McGlade said the bulk of their waiting list was appointments for skin rejuvenation.

“That figure of 30,000 would be mainly for Botox and laser treatments.

“Obviously, we can’t wait to re-open again, the sooner the better for everyone,” he said.

“We have half a million customers on our books in total so there’s a massive demand for this and I think there will be an even bigger increase due to lockdown.

“Botox usually lasts an average of three to six months so with a treatment like that, people are desperate now to get it done again.”

Mr McGlade said that the Covid-19 crisis has been “devastating” for their business, which also has 16 branches in the UK.





Online Editors