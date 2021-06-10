The Covid-19 vaccine portal will open to people aged 30 to 39 next week.

After getting most of the very vulnerable population vaccinated, the HSE has been working from 69 downwards through the age groups, with 40- to 49-year-olds allowed to register from last week and some receiving their jabs within days.

If you are in your 30s, you will be able to register for your free vaccine from next week, with the portal on HSE.ie opening for registration for people aged 39 on Monday, 38 on Tuesday, and so on.

In order to register, you will need: a mobile phone number, an email address, your PPS number and your Eircode.

If you do not have these things, you can the Covid-19 helpline 1850 24 1850 to register by phone instead.

After you have completed the registration process, the HSE says it will send you a text message with the time, date and place of your appointment three to seven days before your appointment. While some people in earlier cohorts received their vaccine within days, others have reported longer waiting times. You will receive an appointment for your second jab later.

While most people are receiving the Pfizer jab, there has been a slowdown in vaccinations in Ireland this week amid uncertainty over lack of deliveries.

Meanwhile, experts say side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving up -- a normal response to vaccines. And they’re common.

“The day after getting these vaccines, I wouldn’t plan anything that was strenuous physical activity,” said Dr. Peter Marks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, who experienced fatigue after his first dose.

It is explained by the fact that the immune system has two main arms, and the first kicks in as soon as the body detects a foreign intruder. White blood cells swarm to the site, prompting inflammation that’s responsible for chills, soreness, fatigue and other side effects.

This rapid-response step of your immune system tends to wane with age, one reason younger people report side effects more often than older adults. Also, some vaccines simply elicit more reactions than others.

That said, everyone reacts differently. If you didn’t feel anything a day or two after either dose, that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn't working.

Behind the scenes, the shots also set in motion the second part of your immune system, which will provide the real protection from the virus by producing antibodies.

Another nuisance side effect: As the immune system activates, it also sometimes causes temporary swelling in lymph nodes, such as those under the arm. Women in the US are encouraged to schedule routine mammograms ahead of Covid-19 vaccination to avoid a swollen node being mistaken for cancer.

Not all side effects are routine. But after hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered around the world — and intense safety monitoring — few serious risks have been identified. A tiny percentage of people who got vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson reported an unusual type of blood clot. Some countries reserved those shots for older adults but regulatory authorities say the benefits of offering them still outweigh the risks.

People also occasionally have serious allergic reactions. That's why you're asked to stick around for about 15 minutes after getting any type of Covid-19 vaccine — to ensure any reaction can be promptly treated.

Finally, authorities are trying to determine whether temporary heart inflammation that can occur with many types of infections also might be a rare side effect after the mRNA vaccines, the kind made by Pfizer and Moderna. U.S. health officials can't yet tell if there's a link but say they're monitoring a small number of reports, mostly male teens or young adults.

Additional reporting by AP

