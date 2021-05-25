29,000 fewer people receive PUP this week - the largest weekly decrease this year

Minister Heather Humphreys said 50,000 people have closed their PUP claims in the last two weeks.

There has been a decrease of more than 29,000 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week - the biggest weekly reduction this year.

Roughly 50,000 people have closed their PUP claim and returned to work in the last fortnight, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed today.

The past seven days saw 25,824 people close their PUP claim stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work, while the overall decrease in those receiving the payment totalled 29,174.

Read More

Almost 334,000 people will still receive the payment this week, in addition to the 177,969 people who were on the Live Register at the end of April. Approximately 9,000 people will also receive an arrears payment of PUP today.

Over 860,000 people have received the PUP since March 2020 and so far the cost to the State totals €7.7bn. This week’s PUP payments will total €102m.

Ms Humpreys said today’s figures were a “really positive sign” of the reopening of the economy.

“The figures that I am publishing today include the largest number of people to close their claim in a single week since the year began.

“We are also seeing reductions in the number of people receiving the PUP in every county and across all occupations.

“These are all really positive signs and reflect the impact of sectors such as retail re-opening in full,” she said.

The minister said steady progress seen in reopening the economy must proceed with caution, and there will be a “particular focus on delivering an outdoor summer” within the Government’s plans for June and July which are to be announced on Friday.

“Next week, the Government will publish the National Economic Recovery Plan and this will set out in further detail the next steps in terms of the various State supports that have been rolled out to businesses and workers since the onset of the pandemic.

“We do need to be conscious, however, that some sectors are slower than others in terms of re-opening. Therefore, there will be no cliff edge reduction in people’s incomes on July 1,” Ms Humphreys said.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week at 111,566, followed by Cork (32,317) and Galway (18,290).

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is accommodation and food service activities (93,687), followed by wholesale and retail trade (54,391) and administrative and support service activities (30,603).