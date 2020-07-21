29 staff tested positive for coronavirus in one nursing home and 14 people shared one washroom, report finds

One nursing home saw 29 members of staff test positive for the coronavirus, a report from health watchdog HIQA has found.

The report also found that one in five nursing homes failed to meet staffing requirements, with 21pc centres being found to not have the appropriate number of staff on site to care for residents.

This became an issue if an outbreak took place, as there was a shortage of staff.

Even in facilities with “significant outbreaks” where “additional staffing resources had been provided they were removed as soon as was feasible”.

“One centre was found to have had 29 members of staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 and were thus unavailable to work,” the report states.

“This resulted in knock-on negative effects in terms of nursing care for residents and the proper cleaning of the centre in line with national guidance.”

There was also a risk of cross-contamination found with some staff in some centres carrying multiple tasks, such as laundry and kitchen duties.

“Such multi-tasking by the same members of staff poses a risk of cross infection in centres. In addition, there were instances of insufficient staff being available at night-time.”

The Chief Inspector found that in one facility, 14 people shared one shower room.

“There were limited showering facilities in the centre. In one wing of the centre, there were two showers shared between 10 residents, and in another area, the person in charge told the inspector that 14 people share one shower room,” the inspector reported.

The report adds that this case would have “presented a significant” challenge if an outbreak was to take place.

“The above scenario would have presented a significant infection prevention and control challenge had an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in this nursing home.”

The watchdog also found that there was a lack of clinical governance in most nursing homes, with six out of ten nursing homes not complaint with the governance and management category.

The report goes on to say that this lack of management “contributed to more severe outbreaks”.

“It is acknowledged that preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 was extremely difficult for many nursing homes,” the report states.

“However, the failures in compliance with the governance and management regulations in some centres may, in the opinion of the Chief Inspector, may have contributed to more severe outbreaks than may otherwise have been the case.”

