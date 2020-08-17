28,000 will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow

ALMOST 28,000 people will lose their pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow because they failed to confirm their eligibility for it.

The Department of Social Protection revealed that just over 1,000 people responded after officials contacted thousands of recipients four times to verify their entitlement to the payment.

A total of 29,000 individuals had failed to confirmed their eligibility initially after the department asked all recipients to respond.

It then extended a deadline until last Friday for them to reply before they would be cut off.

However, anyone who is eligible but did not confirm their eligibility by the deadline can have their payment restored by re-applying online at www.mywelfare.ie.

Meanwhile, there are now 232,400 people receiving the pandemic payment.

This is a fall of 30,100 on last week, while overall numbers have dropped by 61pc since the peak on May 5.

There are also an estimated 370,000 employees currently being supported by a wage subsidy scheme and 244,600 people on jobseeker payments.

This means there are 847,000 people relying on state income supports.

The top three sectors in which employees returned to work this week are accommodation and food services, the wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs, and construction.

The largest cohort returning to work is in the under 25 age group.

“The pandemic unemployment payment continues to be a vital source of income for thousands of individuals and families across the country,” said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“That’s why I took the decision to extend the payment until April 2021 as the Government continues to roll-out measures aimed at getting people back to work.

“My department has made every effort to contact every person receiving the payment in recent weeks in order to confirm their continued eligibility. The vast, vast majority of people responded and will continue to receive their payment as normal.”

