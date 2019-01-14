Some 276 families became newly homeless after being issued with notices to quit by landlords in the space of six months.

276 families forced out of their homes in six months

Of these, 162 provided reasons for their terminations, with more than 80pc of the reasons being that the landlord wanted to renovate, sell or have the property for family use.

The figures provided by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) come after a number of leading figures in addressing the crisis called for more secure tenancy laws.

These families declared themselves to be homeless between January and June 2018 across the Dublin region.

The DRHE said that when families first present themselves as homeless, they fill out an initial assessment for placement and support purposes where they are asked why they have become homeless.

It said that, of the 162 families that provided details of their eviction, some 87 were told by the landlord that they intended to sell the property.

Another 25 landlords said they required the property for their own use or that of their family, while another 24 were told their landlord intended to renovate the property.

The remaining reasons were that 33 were in rent arrears, eight landlords went into receivership and another eight were unsuitable accommodation for the tenant.

They said that six more had invalid or illegal notice of terminations.

Last month, Dublin City Council housing boss Brendan Kenny and Fingal County Council chief executive Paul Reid told the Irish Independent that the majority of those presenting as newly homeless were evicted using notices to quit.

Mr Reid said that this accounted for around 70pc and was rising, while Mr Kenny said it was more than 50pc at his council.

"We're still getting about 200 families a month coming in presenting as homeless, mainly coming from the private rented sector. We've a private rental sector that's dysfunctional, it's just not working and that's the biggest issue for us," said Mr Kenny.

He insisted every effort is being made to provide more accommodation but that it is being compounded by these evictions.

"All that's being ruined by the fact that the amount of presentations coming in has been increasing all the time," he added.

