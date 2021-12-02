27,000 ducks to be culled after suspected Avian Influenza case recorded in Co Tyrone

Northern Ireland has recorded a suspected case of Avian Influenza at a commercial duck premises in Co Tyrone, with 27,000 birds set to be culled.

The Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said disease control measures have now been initiated following the discovery.

One of the measures being taken is the culling of the affected ducks in Aughnacloy, with 27,000 of the birds to be humanely culled.

Earlier this week a temporary control zone was established in Northern Ireland following an outbreak of avian flu in Co Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Huey said the decision to initiate control measures on Thursday is based on number of factors.

“A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza (AI) was reported to the Department on Tuesday 30 November and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable AI,” he said.

“That, alongside the recently confirmed cases in County Monaghan as well as a number of confirmed cases in wild birds across Northern Ireland, means that it is vital we act swiftly to try and limit the spread of any potential disease.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, appropriate disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected ducks (27,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should highly pathogenic AI be confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and a 3 kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ) established."

Last month an avian housing order was introduced in Northern Ireland and avian flu was also discovered in two wild birds in Belfast.

New housing measures introduced here on November 29 mean all bird keepers are legally required to keep their flocks indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

It applies to owners of pet birds, a hobby flock or commercial flocks.

An AIPZ has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, with the virus "primarily a disease of birds” and posing a "very low” risk to the public.

In January, a cull of more than 100,000 birds took place following an outbreak of the avian flu in a poultry flock in Clough, Co Down.

Dr Huey warned flock keepers to urgently take steps to protect their birds: “Given this suspected incursion of notifiable AI, we cannot afford to be complacent.

“I am speaking to those who have half a dozen birds in the garden, right up to those commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – act now.

“You must adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect your flock. I am extremely concerned about the serious risk of spread and this is a very worrying development.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location.