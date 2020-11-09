There have been 270 new cases of Covid-19 cases with one more death.

While the national 14 day incidence rate is now 161 cases per 100,000.

The five day average is 444 cases per day.

Among cases notified in the past 14 days median age is 35, and the mean age is 37.

64pc of cases are in people aged less than 45 years, 11pc of cases are in people aged 65 years and older.

291 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, while 39 patients with Covid-19 are in ICU.

Statistics show so far in the month of November, there have been 18 deaths of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases.

This is compared to a total of 117 Covid deaths in the month of October, and 36 Covid deaths in September.

Online Editors