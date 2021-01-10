€26m bill for dealing with rogue vehicles

An Garda Síochána has spent more than €26m on vehicle towing, storage, and disposal over the past two-and-a-half years.

Figures released by the force show €11.1m was paid out on vehicle towing since the beginning of 2018, with a further €15.2m forked out for vehicle storage.

A smaller sum of €290,891 was also spent on vehicle disposal, with no central record available on how much money was clawed back through the sale of seized vehicles.

The bill for vehicle towing in the first seven months of last year was €2.36m, with the largest bill run up in Limerick at €244,518. The smallest bill reported was in the Clare Division, at €16,070.

Gardaí said towing was required for a variety of reasons, including vehicles detained under road traffic legislation, and the recovery of official Garda vehicles.

It also includes all "other vehicles seized or transported by An Garda Síochána for investigative, evidential, and technical examination purposes".

Vehicle storage costs for the first seven months of last year came to €3.23m, with a total of €5.8m paid out in 2019 for those services.

The largest bill by far was recorded in the Dublin west area, at €407,040. The smallest divisional bill was reported in Waterford, at €39,427.

Vehicle disposal costs for the first half of last year were reported at €62,514, according to the Garda figures, compared with €88,798 for the whole of 2019.

