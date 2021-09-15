25kg turtle who washed up on Donegal beach to take Aer Lingus flight home to Gran Canaria today

Julius Caesar, the sea turtle which washed up on a Donegal beach. (Picture: Daniel Johnstone)

A loggerhead sea turtle that washed up on a Donegal beach in January 2019 will finally get home as he will board an Aer Lingus flight to Gran Canaria today.

Julius Caesar, known as ‘JC’ to friends, has been unable to get home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, he will finally get back home and grace a warmer climate due to the combined efforts of Exploris Aquarium, in Portaferry Co Down and Aer Lingus, who is today repatriating the young endangered reptile on flight EI 782.

JC was first discovered by a local family in Donegal in January 2019 when he was just 9 months old.

It is believed he was caught up in the wrong current and swept along the gulf stream.

When found, the baby turtle was suffering from hypothermia and weighed just a few hundred grams.

The turtle is now thriving at 25kg, however, Ireland’s climate isn’t the best place for him to permanently live as he needs a warm climate.

Loggerhead turtles are a vulnerable and endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) they are ‘the living representatives of a group of reptiles that has existed on Earth and travelled our seas for the last 100 million years’.

They are very big reptiles and when fully grown are expected to reach 100kg.

On today’s flight, JC will travel in the cabin in a specially designed waterproof crate, accompanied by his minder Portia Sampson, where he will be warm, secure and can be monitored at all times.

The flight will be captained by Peter Lumsden, who said it’s a “pleasure” to have JC aboard.

“It is our pleasure to welcome aboard a very special passenger today and to ensure the safe transportation of JC the Turtle to Gran Canaria,” he said.

“Keeping the turtle’s temperature above 19 degrees is critical to his wellbeing and he requires regular monitoring and shell lubrication so placing him in the aircraft hold was not an option.

"His specially designed crate will be securely strapped across a number of seats in the cabin.

“Like all of us on the flight today, I’m sure he is looking forward to the warmer climate upon landing.”

JC is surprisingly not the first turtle that Aer Lingus has repatriated.

Another rogue loggerhead turtle, Leona, was found in Co Clare in 2013 and transported to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria by Aer Lingus in December 2014.

Upon arrival in Gran Canaria, JC will be under the care of veterinarian Pascual Calabuig of the Tarifa Wildlife Recovery Centre.

He will oversee JC’s acclimatisation to the warmer weather and monitor his behaviour, feeding and physical condition before releasing him back into the sea later this week.