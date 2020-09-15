€25,000 worth of drugs seized in Wexford

Revenue officers have seized approximately 500g of clephedrone with an estimated value of €25,000, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Enniscorthy area of Wexford as part of an intelligence led operation.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Enniscorthy Detective and Divisional Drugs Units.

Gardai arrested a 43 year old South African man at the scene and was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

