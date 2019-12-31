€25,000 for leisure centre worker fired over photo of teen on staff computer

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered the leisure company to pay €25,000 compensation to the duty manager over unfair dismissal.

He was dismissed for gross misconduct after a colleague found on December 19, 2017 that a photo of a teenage girl dressed in swimwear in the public area of the changing rooms had been downloaded on to a staff computer at the reception desk.

The duty manager - employed in that role since August 2009 - was not the only staff member working at reception at the time.

WRC Adjudication Officer Ray Flaherty found the case against him "was neither reasonable nor robust enough to support a sanction of dismissal".

He stated: "Therefore, I find that the sanction of dismissal in this case was disproportionate in all the circumstances and was contrary to fairness and natural justice."

Mr Flaherty stated there was a strong sense the duty manager "might have been considered guilty from the moment the image was discovered and that the processes which followed sought to confirm this view".

Mr Flaherty found the duty manager "was required to, in effect, prove his innocence, rather than being considered innocent unless and until the Respondent was in a position to furnish evidence which would might reasonably indicate his guilt".

The duty manager stated that allegations against him were denied in the strongest possible terms and were, from the outset, completely unfounded.

He claimed the investigation conducted by the leisure company "was completely ham-fisted and haphazard and failed to conclude in a reasonable timeframe".

The duty manager stated he was required to provide evidence he had not done what he was being accused of doing.

He stated this was completely impossible for him to achieve, particularly in circumstances where the alleged offending image was never produced to him by his employer.

The employer transferred the image on to the USB key which became corrupted and it was not possible to retrieve the image subsequently.

The duty manager was sacked in April of last year and the dismissal was upheld on internal appeal in June 2018.

Mr Flaherty found there was not sufficient technical or IT expertise within the leisure company to have carried out the standard of the investigation required to successfully progress a disciplinary process, particularly where issues of gross misconduct and possible dismissal could arise.

Mr Flaherty stated the internet history showed activity in the name of an employee who, all parties agreed, was not at work on the day in question.

Mr Flaherty also found there was nothing on the internet history which directly linked the image to the duty manager.

Irish Independent