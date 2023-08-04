2,500 shops sign up for Eamon Ryan’s deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and cans

‘All major retailers' to take part in rollout

Eamon Ryan said there will be fewer bottles and cans going to landfill as a result of the deposit return scheme. Photo: PA

A total of 2,500 shops have signed up for Environment Minister Eamon ­Ryan’s deposit return scheme for ­plastic bottles and cans, including “all the major retailers”.

The initiative is due to get under way next February. ​

Customers availing of the scheme will be charged more when they buy a plastic bottle or can.

However, this money will be refunded if they bring back their plastic bottles and aluminium cans to reverse vending machines.

The scheme aims to reduce littering and encourage recycling.

Similar initiatives are in place in other European countries.

Mr Ryan said: “To date, over 90pc of producers have registered with Re-turn and about 2,500 retail stores, including all major retail chains, have completed phase one of the registration process.” ​

He said there will be fewer bottles and cans going to landfill or being burned as a result of the scheme.

A not-for-profit company called Re-turn has been set up by drinks producers and shops to roll out the new initiative.

However, neither the Department of the Environment nor Re-turn were able to give names of the “major retailers” participating in the scheme.

Planning exemptions have been put in place so retailers can install reverse vending machines on their premises.

A communications plan for producers and businesses is in place and a special campaign will be launched towards the end of this year.

Mr Ryan said the rollout of the reverse vending machines is a “major project” which involves IT, infrastructure and communication systems.

Once the scheme launches, an interactive map will be available on the Re-turn website showing locations around the country where plastic bottles and cans can be returned.

“There will be return points all across Ireland,” the website states.

The scheme will apply only on bottles and cans which have the Re-turn logo.

A deposit of 15c will apply to containers from 150ml to 500ml and a deposit of 25c for containers over 500ml to 3l from February.

