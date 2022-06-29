December 23, 2021, marked the 25th anniversary of the brutal murder of French mother of one Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) in west Cork.

The Paris-based film executive was found battered to death in the laneway leading to her isolated holiday home at Toormore, near Schull, shortly after 10am on December 23, 1996.

She had apparently fled from an intruder the previous night while staying alone at the property, had run downhill and partly across a field before being caught by her attacker near a gateway at a bend in the lane. It appeared her clothing had snagged on barbed wire, slowing her just long enough for her killer to catch her.

She died as the result of a horrific attack in which she was struck nearly 50 times with a rock and a concrete block.

Despite one of the longest-running murder investigations in Irish history, no one has ever been charged with the killing in Ireland. Gardaí insist their investigation still remains open and active.

Here are 25 key questions in respect of the 25-year hunt for her killer.

1 Is there a cold case review under way by gardaí?

The garda decision to order a cold case review came after calls for such a review of the original garda file and potentially new information which was submitted to gardaí over recent weeks and months.

The appeals were made by justice campaigners for the French mother of one and Ian Bailey (64) who has been the focus of repeated extradition requests by the French authorities. Mr Bailey has welcomed the development.

2 Has some new evidence come to light?

Gardaí are currently examining a quantity of material that emerged in the wake of two high-profile TV documentaries on the case, by Sky and Netflix, last summer. This ranges from allegations of blood-stained clothing being disposed of in December 1996 to claims of deathbed confessions, as well as theories from ‘armchair experts’ about the case. Claims about trophies being stolen from a dying Sophie and a verbal exchange over a bottle of expensive wine have been privately described by detectives as fanciful.

3 Wasn’t British freelance journalist and poet Ian Bailey (64) convicted of the killing in France?

Yes. Mr Bailey was convicted by a criminal court in Paris in May 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, he dismissed the French prosecution as “a show trial” and “a mockery of justice.” He has always protested his innocence.

4 How could the French stage a prosecution in Paris for a crime that happened in Ireland?

Under the French criminal code, which traces its roots back to 19th century Napoleonic laws, a prosecution can be mounted in France for an alleged offence that occurred in a foreign country so long as the individual involved was French. The prosecution could even take place in absentia – and did in May 2019 without Mr Bailey being present.

5 Does that mean the French mounted their own police probe into what happened?

In essence, yes. In October 2007, French magistrate Patrick Gachon opened an inquiry into Sophie’s killing following pressure on the Paris authorities from Sophie’s family and friends.

Over the next decade, that investigation would see French police visit West Cork, conduct interviews in Ireland and have full access to the original garda case file.

Sophie’s body was even exhumed for a second post-mortem examination. The French investigation began when it was clear there was little likelihood of a prosecution in Ireland.

6 Will the French move change the legal situation in Ireland?

On three separate occasions, French bids to have Mr Bailey extradited to France were rejected by the Irish courts, the first in March 2012 and the last in 2020. The Manchester-born law graduate has repeatedly protested his innocence and claimed that sinister attempts were made to frame him for the crime.

He said he cannot leave Ireland for fear of French arrest warrants.

7 Was Ian Bailey ever arrested here?

Yes. Mr Bailey was arrested by gardaí for questioning in relation to the du Plantier investigation on February 10, 1997 and on January 27, 1998. He was released without charge on both occasions.

8 Were they his only arrests in Ireland?

No. Mr Bailey was also arrested and convicted of an assault on his partner, Welsh artist Jules Thomas, on August 18, 2001. He received a three-month suspended prison sentence after Skibbereen District Court heard he had spent three weeks in prison on remand. Mr Bailey had also assaulted Ms Thomas in 1996. He is also currently appealing against a conviction for drug-driving.

9 Weren’t there reports that Mr Bailey had scratches to his face and hands in December 1996?

Yes. Gardaí spotted those marks as Mr Bailey worked as a journalist covering the murder investigation for a number of Irish, British and French publications in December 1996 and January 1997. Mr Bailey later said the marks were sustained as he was killing turkeys for Christmas and cutting the top off a fir tree to use as a festive decoration.

10 Were there any eyewitnesses to the aftermath of Sophie’s killing?

No, there were no eyewitnesses at the Toormore scene. Sophie had run downhill to escape her killer – and away from the only occupied house nearby.

11 But wasn’t there something about a suspicious man seen walking at Kealfadda Bridge outside Schull, a route that would lead to Sophie’s house?

Local shopkeeper Marie Farrell contacted gardaí – initially under the name Fiona – in early 1997 following a garda appeal for public information. She said she saw a man with an unusual gait and wearing a dark coat in the early hours of the morning of December 23 at Kealfadda Bridge.

12 Was this man ever traced?

In 2005, Ms Farrell dramatically recanted statements she had made, claiming she had only made them under duress. She also recanted sworn evidence she had given during a high-profile Cork Circuit Civil Court defamation action in December 2003. She was now adamant the man she saw at the bridge was not Mr Bailey – and she publicly apologised to him in a TV3/VirginMedia interview for any upset she had caused him.

13 Did the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ever make a judgment on the garda investigation file?

In 2000/2001, the DPP assessed there was insufficient evidence to mount a prosecution. Pointedly, an official in the DPP’s office had raised reliability issues over the exact descriptions of the strange man by the bridge identified by a key witness in the garda file – Marie Farrell.

14 So why the ongoing garda investigation and calls for a cold case review?

Gardaí still believe evidence can be obtained that would warrant a prosecution and bring Sophie’s killer to justice.

Detectives are convinced someone in West Cork beyond the killer knows who committed the terrible crime.

A cold case review would also bring the full arsenal of modern forensic tests to bear on the evidence retained from the scene in December 1996.

15 Isn’t it hard to believe that given the extreme violence of the assault that no forensic clues were left?

Gardaí initially believed the case would be quickly solved by forensic evidence – DNA, fingerprints, hair samples or fibre traces. However, all such hopes were ultimately frustrated for a variety of reasons including bad luck and investigative errors.

Hairs found in Sophie’s hand were her own – and the DNA material under her fingernails was also her own.

There was also a delay in the state pathologist reaching the scene, which resulted in Sophie’s body effectively being left outdoors for two nights.

16 After 25 years, surely some of the original witnesses must have died?

Not only have a number of the original garda murder case witnesses died, but a number of the original investigating team officers have also died.

17 How was the crime first discovered?

Sophie’s neighbour, Shirley Foster, was driving down the laneway to do some Christmas shopping at 10am on December 23 1996 when she spotted the body.

She initially thought it was a bundle of old clothes.

18 So Ian Bailey was never at Toormore on December 23?

In fact, he was. Mr Bailey said he went to the Toormore scene later that day, having received a phone call from another journalist who informed him about a body having been found by gardaí.

In the process of trying to revive his freelance career, Mr Bailey said he went to the scene to try to supply stories to any publications that might want them.

19 Does Ian Bailey have an alibi for December 22/23?

Mr Bailey said he returned with his partner, Ms Thomas, to her house at The Prairie on the evening of December 22. She later went to bed and he said he stayed up writing a freelance story for a newspaper.

Mr Bailey is adamant that he never left the house that night. Ms Thomas said there was a completed story on the table the following morning.

20 Aren’t people who may be considered suspects never publicly identified unless they are formally charged? So how did Mr Bailey enter the public domain?

Mr Bailey’s name and photo appeared in a tabloid newspaper after he was released following his first arrest in 1997. He later gave interviews to two other tabloids in which he protested his innocence.

On February 14, 1997 – four days after his release without charge – he gave a radio interview to Pat Kenny in which he again protested his innocence.

But Mr Bailey said it was probably reasonable for gardaí to consider him a suspect – and large elements of the media from then on referred to him as “the self-confessed suspect”, something Mr Bailey has vehemently contested.

21 Is it fair to say Ian Bailey has been constantly in the headlines over this case for 25 years?

He has, but for a variety of reasons. His two-week libel action against eight Irish and British newspapers in 2003 proved a sensation.

Mr Bailey appealed his libel action defeat and then took a marathon High Court case against the State for wrongful arrest in 2014. He also lodged a formal complaint with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission. Earlier this year, he was prosecuted for drug-driving. All the actions generated enormous publicity. He also opposed all three French extradition bids.

22 Is Ian Bailey still in West Cork?

Mr Bailey split from his partner of almost 30 years, Ms Thomas, last summer and has been based in recent times in rented accommodation in Glengarriff.

23 What about Sophie’s family and her Toormore cottage?

Sophie’s beloved Toormore cottage is now owned by her son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, who named his eldest daughter Sophie in honour of her grandmother.

Sophie’s second husband, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, died in February 2003, just months before Mr Bailey’s libel case.

24 Is the matter over now that the Irish courts have rejected the French extradition requests?

Far from it. French president Emmanuel Macron specifically referred to the case during a recent visit to Ireland. Members of ASSOPH, the group set up in France by Sophie’s family and friends, have also indicated that Ireland’s refusal to comply with the French extradition requests could see a formal complaint made to European judicial bodies.

25 How will Sophie’s family mark the 25th anniversary?

The family will stage a private memorial service in France. Sophie’s neighbours and friends will lay a wreath at the stone Celtic cross that now marks the spot where her body was found. A few will attend mass in Goleen to pray for her. Sophie’s family are strongly in favour of a cold case review by gardaí of the original murder file.