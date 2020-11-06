25 schools in south Dublin told to open classes for pupils with special needs

More than 20 primary schools across south Dublin have been told officially for the second time to open classes for children with special needs in the current school year.

Most of the 25 schools are being asked to create special classes with capacity to accommodate up to six pupils with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Recent legislation gives the Minister for Education power to compel schools to open places for children with special needs.

About 25 children in south Dublin are currently in receipt of a home tuition grant because there is no special class place for them, while others may be attending school without the benefit of all available supports.

Under the terms of the legislaiton, the Department of Education served an initial notice on 39 schools in south Dublin in June seeking to cater for demand for places in the current school year .

Some of the 39 subsequently agreed to open a class or the Department has accepted that they do not have the capacity.

But arguments put forward by 25 other schools about why they could not open a class were rejected and the Department wrote to them again this week.

Letters have also issued to the patrons of the schools, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin the of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin and Glendalough and the Irish- medium body, an Foras Pátrúnachta,

The letters request the schools “to take the necessary measures for the provision of places for additional students as soon as possible in the current school year i.e. 2020/2021.”

The schools have 14 days in which to make further representations, but ultimately the Minister has the authority to direct them to open the classes.

Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan said every child had a right to an education.

She acknowledged that recent months had been very difficult for staff and students, and said they wanted to work with our schools to ensure that the necessary special class places were available for those who need them.

Ms Madigan said the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) would continue to liaise with schools to identify additional capacity for special classes where this exists."

The 25 schools are:

City Quay NS, Gloucester Street South; Star of the Sea NS, Sandymount; Scoil Mhuire Ógh 1, Crumlin Road;

Scoil Muire Ógh 2 Loreto Convent, Crumlin; Scoil Úna Naofa, Armagh Road,Crumlin;

St Raphaela’s NS,Stillorgan; SN Padraig Naofa, Ballybetagh Road, Kiltiernan; Sancta Maria CBS, Synge Street; Dublin 8; Our Lady of Mercy Convent School, Rosemount Terrace, Booterstown; St Brigid’s GNS, Turret Road Palmerstown;

SN San Treasa, Mount Merrion; Scoil Lorcáin, Monkstown; Scoil Naomh Seosamh, Boot Road, Clondalkin;

St Mary’s senior NS, Rowlagh, Clondalkin; Scoil Colmcille senior, Coolevin Ballybrack;

Gaelscoil Inse Chor, Inchicore; Bishop Shanahan NS,Templeogue; St Mary’s senior NS, Rowlagh, Clondalkin;

Queen of Angels, Wedgewood, Sandyford; St Damien’s NS, Perrystown;

Holy Trinity NS, Glencairn,Leopardstown; St Dominic's National School Mountain Park, Tallaght;

Scoil Mhuire, Glenmore Court Ballyboden; Scoil Mhuire, Rathsallagh Shankill; Gaelscoil Mologa, Harold’s Cross

