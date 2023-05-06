2.5 magnitude earthquake detected in Co Donegal

The earthquake was felt in these areas. Photo: INSN.ie

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected in Co Donegal during the early hours of this morning, officials from the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) have confirmed.

The INSN, which is operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), said the tremor was detected 5km below ground near Glenveagh National Park, at approximately 1.30am.

Glenveagh National Park is based in northern Donegal and is 169.6 km² in size. The INSN has received reports that the event was also “felt throughout the Donegal area”.

The INSN is appealing for members of the public who felt the event to consider making a brief report via its website, INSN.ie.

The group has received detection readings from stations in Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Dublin and Wexford, as well as Donegal.

"The earthquake was also detected by several Raspberry Shake seismometers operated in Ireland by citizens and schools,” it said.

The Geophysics Section in DIAS operates and maintains the INSN with support from the Geological Survey Ireland (GSI).

2.5 magnitude earthquake is on the lower end of seismic activity and in some instances may only be felt by instruments.