€24,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized approximately 1.2kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €24,000 in Dublin today.

The cannabis was seized as part of an intelligence led operation, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardai arrested a two Irish men aged 19 and 24 and a Polish man aged 19. All three men are being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors