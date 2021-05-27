There are just over 24 hours to go before Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces the next phase of reopening the country.

Ahead of the big announcement a flurry of meetings are taking place as the Taoiseach and his ministers prepare to sign off on the final details of the plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions over the summer.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Wednesday to pour over the latest data on the spread of the virus.

Chief Medical office Tony Holohan briefed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the outcome of the meeting which was said to be broadly positive. However, there were warnings about the Indian variant which is spreading rapidly in Britain and the emergence of localised spikes of the virus in Ireland such as has been recently seen in Limerick.

Cabinet Committee on Covid-19

Later today, Mr Holohan and his colleagues along with HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid are expected to brief the Government leaders and their senior ministers on state of play with the virus. The Chief Medical Officer will set out Nphet’s recommendations and Mr Reid will give an update on the National Vaccination Programme. After the briefing, the Taoiseach and his ministers will make decisions on three key areas; 1) hospitality, 2) live events, 3) international travel.

Hospitality

Plans to allow hotels reopen next week and permit outdoor dining from June 7 are believed to be going full steam ahead. However, a decision will have to be made on when indoor dining in pubs, restaurants and cafes will be permitted.

The first week of July is being earmarked for the big reopening of the hospitality sector but an exact date has yet to be decided.

However, the Government might be heading for the High Court next week with a legal challenge expect from the Restaurant Association of Ireland over hotels being permitted to serve indoors a full month before restaurants.

Live events

From next month a series of pilot events will see fans return to sports, music, comedy and arts. The details of the events will be announced on Friday and there are said to be no significant concerns from Nphet over trials taking place as planned.

The issue for the Government might be around who will get the tickets for matches, gigs and concerts.

International Travel

There is still some work to be done on when restrictions on foreign travel will be lifted. The EU’s Digital Green Certificate system for non-essential travel will be formally in place from July 1 and member states have six weeks to get the infrastructure in place to accept the certificates.

However, it is unclear when Ireland will begin to accept the certificates from people flying into or out of the country. A number of ministers have said they expect foreign travel to be permitted in July.

However, some senior government sources fear Nphet will seek to delay its introduction due to concerns about Covid-19 variants such as the Indian strain. There is also talk of a “trade off” between allowing indoor dining resume in July in return for delaying international until August. It is also expected the certificates will only be accepted for people who are vaccinated to begin with.

The certificates are also supposed to be accepted for people who had a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 in the six months before they aim to travel. However, the cyber attack on the health service means developing a system to accept certificates from those who have been recently infected with the Coronavirus may be delayed.

Vaccine Roll Out

Mr Donnelly has also revealed the National Vaccination Programme has been hit with more delivery problems which will be key factor when the Government decides what restrictions can be lifted.

The main issues surround an order of around 600,000 Jansen vaccines.

The minister warned this order may be as low as just 60,000 jabs next month rather than the 470,000 scheduled to arrive. There are also continued issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cabinet Committee on the Economy

Another significant meeting on State supports introduced during Covid-19 is taking place this afternoon involve Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

The meetings is being held ahead of the publication of the National Economic Plan next week. The key decisions to be taken will be around extending Covid-19 supports such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) along with examining other State grants and payments which were introduce to keep businesses afloat.

Tough decisions around PUP will have to be made as people return to employment. PUP is expected to be extend beyond the end of June but then as we come closer to Autumn it may be phased out gradually for those who are in receipt of the payment. Ministers will also have to decide what to do about students who are still receiving PUP while studying. It is expected there will be an attempt to address this issue which is seen as politically sensitive.

Meanwhile, the wage subsidy scheme will likely remain in place at its current rate for a little longer than PUP to help employers get back on their feet and encourage people to get back to work.