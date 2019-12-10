€237,000 extortion demand from 'Omagh Demon' to QIH directors an 'amateur hoax'

A series of six anonymous emails were sent in September and October purporting to come from an individual or group using the alias 'Omagh Demon' on behalf of the 'High Command Council'. The messages were delivered to QIH directors, a female relative and a local priest and demanded the immediate payment of Stg£200,000 (€237,000) in cryptocurrency to prevent further attacks on the five executives who are each receiving armed police protection.

Kevin Lunney (50) was abducted and tortured on September 17 as he made his way home from work.

When the company ignored the initial extortion attempts a further email was sent to CEO Liam McCaffrey and financial controller Dara O'Reilly, ordering them to release the money immediately with the chilling threat: "Flesh will burn. Tears will flow. Close QIH and get the hell out. The Eagle has landed."

On October 7, the extortionist then wrote directly to John McCartin, one of the five directors being targeted in the terror campaign, accusing him of blocking payment of the extortion demand.

The hoaxer threatened that he would be hanged from a tree "like a thieving dog" and that "90 days after John dies, Liam [McCaffrey] will follow".

When that correspondence was also ignored, another email was sent to Liam McCaffrey and Dara O'Reilly informing them that a bomb had been placed in the company HQ that was primed to explode at 3pm that afternoon.

This was also an empty threat.

At the time, all the correspondence was handed over to officers from the cross-Border joint policing task force set up to investigate the eight-year campaign of intimidation, threats, physical assaults, criminal damage and arson.

Last night John McCartin dismissed the extortion demands as a hoax by an opportunist who wanted to cash in on the campaign of violence against the company directors by offering a "final truce".

And he claimed that the extortion threats have been "deliberately resurrected and disseminated" as part of a re-established propaganda campaign against the directors and also "to cover the tracks" of the mysterious 'paymaster' suspected of funding the violence.

Garda sources have also said they suspect the extortion demands were a hoax from an opportunistic criminal "who knows his way around using software to hide his identity and location, and also cryptocurrency to hide the money".

However it is understood that one line of enquiry being pursued by investigators is that the emails were written to "muddy the waters or deflect from other suspects".

Last night Mr McCartin told the Irish Independent: "We and the police have known that this extortion attempt or threat was a hoax from the start, which is why we never engaged with the sender.

"None of what was contained in the emails made any sense and was clearly the work of an amateur, although we are told he went to great lengths to cover his cyber footprints. It had no credibility.

"The campaign to displace the QIH board has clearly been re-established and it is now using these irrelevant and historical emails to cover the tracks of the paymaster and the people around him."

