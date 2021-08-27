23 states removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list and one added

Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced 23 states will be removed from the list for mandatory hotel quarantine, while one state will be added.

With effect from today, the following countries have been removed: Bangladesh, Botswana, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, and Zimbabwe.

Ecuador will be added to the list of mandatory hotel quarantine from 4am on Tuesday, August 31.

Under the guidelines, people who do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through designated States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for two weeks at their own cost.

However, those who are fully vaccinated arriving into Ireland from a country on the list can undergo self-quarantine, and must present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

After five days, another PCR test is required, and if negative then people are free to end their self-quarantine.

Everyone entering the country must have a valid passenger locator form, and a valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or a negative PCR Test taken within 72 hours of arrival.