22pc spike in house and apartment planning permissions granted in 2020 Q3

Planning permission for the construction of new homes and apartments has soared in third quarter of 2020

Planning permission was granted for 12,942 dwellings in the third quarter of 2020, up over 22pc on 2019 figures of 10,590.

Permission was granted for 7,214 apartments and 5,728 houses. There was a 27.5pc increase in the number of apartments granted planning permission compared with last year, while house figures grew 16pc.

Permission granted for apartments in Dublin and its surroundings accounted for 86.7pc in the third quarter of this year, with 6,257 applications granted in Dublin and the Mid-East region of the country.

There were just 38 apartment applications granted in the Mid-West in the same period.

This is continuing the trend of 2020, as apartments have accounted for between 55-66pc of permissions granted this year.

New builds accounted for 55.6pc of all planning applications processed in the third quarter of 2020, with 44.4pc being extensions, conversions or alterations.

The number of permissions granted for houses almost doubled from 3,063 to 5,728 between the second and third quarter of 2020, with flats and apartments following the same trajectory, rising from 3,744 to 7,214.

This statistical anomaly is likely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the processing of planning applications.

In the first three quarters of 2020, 20,656 apartment units were granted planning permission, of which 16,752 (81.1pc) were Strategic Housing Development (SHD) applications and 3,904 (18.9pc) were standard applications.

SHDs are applications for developments of at least 100 residential units or 200-plus student bed spaces that can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála.

In the same period, 10,104 multi-development housing units were granted planning permission, with 4,803 or (47.5pc) SHDs applications and 5,301 (52.5pc) standard applications.

