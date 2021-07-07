€2.2m aid for Gaeltacht communities for loss of summer Irish courses due to Covid-19

Gaeltacht minister Jack Chambers has announced a €2.2m aid package to support 700 families hit by income loss due to Irish language courses being cancelled for a second consecutive year.

The payments include a 25pc increase – from €4 per language learner to €5 – for families providing lodging for students enrolled in Irish courses.

Pre-Covid 19 an estimated 26,000 language students went to the Gaeltacht each summer and numbers had continued to grow each year.

Announcing the grant aid today, Mr Chambers said there will also be funding for the summer Irish colleges, and others including community hall managers, who have lost vital income due to Gaeltacht courses being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Chambers said the main aim of the enhanced aid was to ensure that Gaeltacht summer courses will resume next year. He said progress in the vaccine roll-out will ensure that this will happen unlike in 2020 and 2021.

“Accommodation providers play a central role in the college system which is of particular importance to the Irish language and the Gaeltacht economy,” Mr Chambers said.

“Under this specific funding, we will ensure that the system is resilient so that it can function productively next year,” the junior minister added.

After consultation by the Gaeltacht minister in May, it was agreed that going ahead with summer courses this year posed too great a threat to families in the Irish-speaking areas.