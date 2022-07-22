22,400 beds in hotels and hostels currently occupied by Ukrainian refugees

Issues sourcing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees means up to 350 may be housed in military tents at Gormanston military camp, Co Meath, as an emergency measure. Photo: Department of the Taoiseach

Hoteliers are urging the Government to consider other options for housing refugees as they believe hotels are not suitable as long-term accommodation.

Around 22,400 beds in hotels, B&Bs and hostels are currently occupied by people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

There are around 232,000 beds in tourist accommodation across the country according to Failte Ireland, meaning just 10pc is filled with refugees at present.

The Government has issued an appeal to hotels and guesthouses to accommodate more refugees as it struggles to deal with the influx of asylum seekers arriving.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has warned that hotels have other commitments around concerts, sporting events and weddings, and accommodating more refugees “will prove challenging”.

Chief executive Tim Fenn said that around 15pc of the room stock in Dublin is already contracted to the Government, compared to 8pc of rooms nationally.

However, it is anticipated that capacity will increase once the tourism season ends.

“Hotels were not designed or built to provide long-term accommodation for individuals or families, and current emergency arrangements are only suited for the short term,” the IHF said in a statement.

More than 40,000 refugees have arrived from Ukraine to date, with an average of 1,400 arriving each week.

Hoteliers, meanwhile, say they are facing huge refurbishment costs as hotels were not built to be homes.

Lorraine Sweeney, owner of the Wilton Hotel in Bray, Co Wicklow, said one-third of the hotel’s 105 rooms are being used to house refugees from Ukraine.

But the situation has not been without its issues. Some people have had to be removed from the hotel, with the strain of so many sharing one room taking its toll.

“Five people in one room does cause issues,” she said.

“I think Ireland as a country has to stand up and not have people living in tents in this day and age, but we need another route other than hotels. It’s not good for the industry. Some hotels are entirely dedicated to refugees. I know of one that has 300 guests and that can’t be good for it”.

She told The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk that she has agreed a new six-month contract until the end of the year, after initially signing up for three months when the war first broke out.

“The rooms will need to be refurbished due to people living in them like a home. The solution is not hotels in the longer term,” she added.

The owner of a B&B in Ennistymon, Co Clare, where over 7pc of the population is now made up of Ukrainian refugees, said he is not accommodating asylum seekers as he doesn’t want to “let down regulars”.

Data published by the Central Statistics Office shows that the Ennistymon electoral area has one of the highest numbers of refugees per head of the population.

However, concerns have been raised about the long-term impact on the tourism sector.

“People aren’t going to come to a county if there is no accommodation in that county,” the B&B owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “The Government didn’t think about the bigger picture”.

The Irish Red Cross (IRC) said it is continuing to work with the general public and Government, sourcing accommodation for refugees in vacant and shared homes throughout the country.

Around €38 million has so far been donated by the Irish public and major corporations to the Red Cross, of which €15.2 million will go towards the organisation’s international committee.

The IRC said it has allocated an initial budget of €3 million to provide support to refugees arriving here over the next 12 months.

To date, €400,000 of this has been spent on clothing, transport, food, vouchers and other supports.

It is also estimated that the IRC received half a million euro worth of goods in kind from the Irish public and major corporations.

The remaining €19.8m will go towards the reconstruction of Ukraine including medical facilities, livelihood programmes, restoring vital infrastructure and cash supports for Ukrainians.

IRC Secretary General Liam O’Dwyer said: “The devastating reality is that needs by people in Ukraine and those affected by the conflict are ongoing and constant.

“The Irish Red Cross has been busy directing resources to the needs of those displaced in Ukraine, as well as neighbouring countries and other impacted countries such as Ireland, and we will continue to do so.

“The response from the Irish Public to the Ukraine crisis has been so very generous and there has been an unbelievable amount of support given so far where they just want to do as much as humanly possible to help the people of Ukraine and those impacted by this conflict”.