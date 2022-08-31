221+ CervicalCheck support group accuses screening service of ‘painting over the facts’

The 221+ support group for women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy has accused the screening service of “painting over the facts” and trying to "rewrite history”.

The controversy was first uncovered by Vicky Phelan in 2018 through her High Court action after she developed cervical cancer.

It revealed that CervicalCheck had carried out a retrospective internal audit involving a review of over 3,000 slides of women who had a diagnosis of cervical cancer. The look back found more than 200 women had been given the wrong all-clear but only a minority were told of the audit’s revised results.

Read More

The 221+ group is now taking issue with a document from CervicalCheck which was sent to some media with a “guide to talking about cervical screening”.

In its letter to the National Screening Service (NSS) the group said it fully supports the practice of screening, wants women to engage with screening and wants to play a positive and active role in building public confidence in screening.

A review of CervicalCheck by Dr Gabriel Scally later said CervicalCheck was doomed to fail and highlighted major failings.

It its letter the support group said the past must be acknowledged and respected.

“This document regrettably does not do so,” the letter says. “Pages 8 and 9 purport to address ‘the Cervical Check audit 2018’.

“In doing so it literally paints over the facts. It summarises Dr Scally’s review selectively as having ‘confirmed the screening programme was effective and did not find quality issues with the laboratories’ and ignores his findings that the ‘problems [he] uncovered are redolent of a whole-system failure’ in ‘a system that was doomed to fail at some point’.

“This guide sets out the events of that time and since to be a result of women being either ‘not informed or [were] badly informed about their clinical audit result’. This, at best, is a wholly incomplete and selective description of what happened.

“Some will see it as disingenuous and diversionary in making no reference at all to a system that lacked governance and oversight as found by Scally, that has been found to be negligent in the delivery of its service by court decisions and has been acknowledged as having failed by two Taoiseach in separate Dáil statements of apology to the women and families impacted.

“There are women, and bereaved families, that will take grave exception to the statements on Page 9 that ‘no lives were put at risk by doctors not informing patients of the results of the audit’ and that ‘non-communication of audit results did not impact the treatment or care of the people concerned’.”

The group referred to Vicky Phelan writing that “those of us living with the personal nightmare of cervical cancer are neither uninformed nor naïve to these distinctions. We fully understand the limitations of screening and the reality of interval cancers. It is absolutely the case, and we fully accept that not everyone who found themselves in the 221+ and RCOG groups suffered negligence. But many have a sound legal basis to believe they did.”

The letter goes on: “Almost half of the affected women and families are availing of the right of every citizen to use the legal system to establish responsibility where they believe they suffered a loss due to negligence on the part of others and where nothing else has been done to address that loss. And nothing has been done!”

The 221+ group added: ”We are ordinary people and when ordinary people are repeatedly told that what they experienced first-hand didn’t actually happen, we will stop trusting the people talking. When we are told that it wouldn’t be possible for us to understand how or why we are wrong in our understanding as we don’t have the necessary medical or legal intelligence to do so – as regularly happens to us – then we instinctively feel that we are not being told everything and will find it harder, again, to trust those who speak to us and treat us in that way.

“This document is a prime example of that all over again.

“All we see is a complete disregard of certain events and facts and a selective interpretation of others. It is an attempt to rewrite history with an ‘it never happened the way they say it did' narrative, which we are finding to be a recurring style of communication coming from the NSS of late. This document is therefore a symptom of a wider shift in attitude from the NSS.

“We understand their concerns about the impact that public discourse on the past failings of CervicalCheck has on confidence in screening services and that it wants to ‘move on’. That is a legitimate concern but don’t be in any doubt that we want to move on too – even more so.

“What we cannot do, however, what none of us have the right or entitlement to do, is take steps forward without properly acknowledging and dealing with what happened – not just with words but with actions.

"Many of the women impacted have not had the opportunity to move on due to the inability or unwillingness of the State to do so, or provide the right structures to do so. Asking our members and the public to move on with an absence of meaningful action, painting over the past as this document does, is unequivocally not the way forward. It only adds to the pain.

“Much of the guide issued is useful and practical. Had you consulted with us first, we have no doubt that we could have agreed a narrative on the CervicalCheck audit process that would have supported the core objective of the document and the wider objective of underpinning confidence in screening, to which we want to contribute. It is not too late to do that and issue an updated version.

“Failing that we will certainly be highlighting the inadequacy of what has been issued to relevant stakeholders as we continue to pursue the needs of our members.”

The HSE has been contacted for comment.