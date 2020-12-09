217 prosecutions for domestic violence since April as gardaí see 17pc rise in calls for help in 2020

There have been 217 prosecutions commenced for breaches of the Domestic Violence Act under Operation Faoiseamh since April.

Gardaí have also seen a 17pc spike in the number of calls for assistance they are receiving in 2020 for domestic issues.

There have also been a total of 20,699 contacts or attempts at contacting victims of domestic abuse despite orders issued prohibiting such contact under the Domestic Violence Act between January and October of this year.

Since October 28, 110 prosecutions specifically related to breaches of orders issued have commenced.

Operation Faoiseamh is an initiative by the Gardaí to provide enhanced support to victims of domestic abuse while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

Gardaí say they continue to treat all instances of domestic abuse as a priority and reinforce their commitment to keep victims of domestic and sexual abuse safe.

“The vulnerable and victims of abuse will continue to receive the highest priority response from An Garda Síochána,” a garda spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, Garda National Protective Services Bureau stated, "Through our community engagement response to Covid-19, Operation Faoiseamh has protected victims, provided comfort and assurance to those victims experiencing domestic abuse.

“An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions. We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of Domestic Abuse, and to all vulnerable victims.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to ensure your safety and I encourage anyone who feels threatened or is in fear to contact us and we will respond quickly and vigorously.”

Chief Superintendent Daly urged anyone who may be suffering abuse or if they know of someone being subjected to abuse to make contact with gardaí and stressed thar “urgent assistance and support” is available by calling 999 or 112.

Online Editors