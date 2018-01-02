'€20m upgrade means no-one else will die on road like dad'

A young mother has welcomed the news that the road where her father was killed and she suffered a broken neck in a horrific collision is now having wider paths and lighting installed.

A young mother has welcomed the news that the road where her father was killed and she suffered a broken neck in a horrific collision is now having wider paths and lighting installed.

Abbie Hall Finn (19) was walking with her dad Martin (60) on the Newcastle to Lucan Road in west Dublin when they were hit by an SUV on the night of January 17, 2017.

Martin was killed in the impact and Abbie was flung across the road after her dad heroically pushed her aside before he was hit. Abbie, who has an infant son Arthur, twice underwent surgery on her spine in an effort to give her use of her left arm.

Work has now begun on a major upgrade on the Newcastle Road. It will take around 15 months to complete at a cost of around €20m. Abbie thinks it will be money well spent if it saves lives in the future.

"Hopefully nobody will die on that road again and nobody will have to go through the heartache of what we have been through," she said. "It would have been great if it was done years ago, then my dad might still be alive and I wouldn't be going through what I'm going through."

Irish Independent