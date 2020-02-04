€20m Liffey cycle path will need car ban on city quays

Construction of a €20m cycle path along the River Liffey in Dublin could begin this summer - but would involve closing both quays to traffic during work.

Brendan O'Brien, Head of Technical Services for Dublin City Council, said the plan by the National Transport Agency for a 5km cycle path from the Phoenix Park to the Tom Clarke bridge on both sides of the river can proceed.

"We can do it this summer if council agrees to ban cars from the quays," he told the monthly meeting last night.

While he conceded that there is "a huge amount of consultation needed" to facilitate the project, "we are fully committed to this project".

The scheme was first proposed in 2012 but has been delayed for numerous logistical reasons.

But Gary Gannon, the Social Democrats councillor for Cabra-Glasnevin, said the issue was urgent and can no longer be put on the back-burner.

Cycling in the inner city is "unsafe for a variety of reasons", he said.

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe agreed the time for action is now, especially in light of the climate crisis.