There was a 4pc drop in road deaths on Irish roads in 2018 - the lowest number in 60 years - but there are still "drivers refusing to get the message".

There was a 4pc drop in road deaths on Irish roads in 2018 - the lowest number in 60 years - but there are still "drivers refusing to get the message".

2018 saw fewest road deaths in 60 years - but pedestrian deaths up by over 30pc

Statistics released by the Road Safety Authority of Ireland show 149 people lost their lives in 142 crashes, compared to 156 in 141 crashes in 2017.

This is the lowest number of fatalities recorded since records began in 1959.

However, Dave Sheehan, assistant commissioner with the Garda National Roads Policing Unit has warned that there is a lot of improvement needed.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the majority of law abiding road users who acted responsibly in 2018 and to the road users who supported garda initiatives," he said.

"Your behaviour has saved lives and I want to acknowledge this. However, despite this there were drivers who refused to get the message and unfortunately learned the hard way.

"Over 130,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences; almost 30,000 detected using a mobile while driving; almost 9,000 driving under the influence of an intoxicant; and over 11,000 were detected for seatbelt offences."

While there was less lives lost in motor collisions, there was a 32pc increase in pedestrian casualties (41) compared to 2017 (31).

Moyagh Murdock, RSA chief, said 22 of those pedestrian deaths were among those aged 55 plus.

"Whilst the behaviour of the majority of road users has changed positively there are still other areas that remain a concern," she said.

These include the high failure rate for NCT, the large number of unaccompanied learner drivers taking to our roads, as well as distracted and impaired driving and in particular drug driving. We urge all road users to reflect on their behaviours and their responsibilities as road users."

Online Editors