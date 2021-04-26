€200m allocated for vaccine rollout by Department of Health this year

The Department of Health has allocated €200m for the vaccine rollout in 2021, new estimates show.

The public health side of the pandemic, including the vaccine rollout and PPE provision, is estimated to cost €1.666bn to the taxpayer this year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a detailed breakdown of planned spending for his department before the Select Oireachtas Health Committee tomorrow.

The breakdown shows that the vaccine rollout is estimated to cost €200m and that initial estimates were prepared on the basis of no vaccine.

Read More





Read More





Read More

The document, seen by Independent.ie, states that this €200m was then reallocated from the PPE budget to allow for the “initial purchase” of vaccines with the understanding that additional funding would be needed to cover the full cost of the rollout “including vaccine purchases and vaccine delivery costs, once the costs of the programme could be reliably estimated.”

However, this does not reflect the final figure of the cost of the rollout.

“The initial allocation of €200m does not reflect the finalised costing for the delivery of the vaccination programme and cost projections continue to be updated on an ongoing basis as the programme develops,” the document reveals.

Testing and contact tracing will cost €445m.

“This funding level is based on a scenario of 15,000 tests per day,” it says.

“Activity has been running ahead of this level in Q1, due to a surge in testing levels in January; testing levels have since reduced and stabilised at a cumulative average of approximately 17,000 tests per day in the year to date.”

PPE procurement will cost €450m, the demand for which has reduced since January.

Other Covid related measures will cost €571m, which includes €11m for homelessness supports, €15m for mental health service supports.

This also includes €210m, which has been earmarked for the Access to Care Fund, which will provide private care and diagnostic services for public patients on waiting lists. This will kick in following the resumption of “normal hospital activity”.

Also included is an unallocated €190m which is expected to cover payments to student nurses and medical interns, communications, ICT and consultancy costs and “other miscellaneous COVID-related costs as may arise”.

The total provision for the Department of Health this year is estimated to be €22.13bn, which is made up of €21.1bn current expenditure and approx €1.048bn capital expenditure.

This is an increase of €3.6bn compared to last year’s current expenditure allocation of €17.5bn.

A separate Covid-19 Contingency Reserve of €2.1bn is held outside of this provision to help meet additional costs that may arise throughout the year.

TDs on the Select Health Committee tomorrow will also hear how an additional €68.17m has been carried forward from last year and allocated to the building of the controversial New Children’s Hospital in St James’.

Construction on the hospital was last estimated to cost more than €1.7bn.

The spending estimates show that Ireland will also make its annual contribution of €2.7m to the World Health Organisation (WHO) this year.

This contribution is unchanged from last year.

The State also contributes to other WHO affiliated bodies, such as the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies.



