The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has called for an urgent meeting with Government representatives to clarify latest speculation about the delay to the July 5 reopening of indoor hospitality.

RAI chief Adrian Cummins said establishments had been left “in an awkward position” as they must order stock soon if the July 5 reopening goes ahead but will suffer a financial loss if they order the stock and it doesn’t proceed.

Mr Cummins told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland the average cost of restocking a restaurant is €20,000 and a lot of the stock is perishable food that has a short shelf life.

Mr Cummins said restaurants and pubs were watching a summer of trading fading “into the horizon.”

Read More

“We’ve called for an early announcement on this as we need to know. This news, whether true or not, is causing unnecessary concern among businesses that really need to be open," Mr Cummins said on Morning Ireland.

Michael O’Donovan, chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation, said the speculation that indoor dining will be delayed further is “really disappointing”.

He said if indoor dining and drinking is delayed past July 5, it will have “financial implications” for him and other publicans that have already ordered stock ahead of July 5.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys told the programme she hopes to bring legislation to the Dáil next week to enshrine designated outdoor dining and drinking areas in law.

Some establishments in recent weeks were informed their outdoor areas were in breach of local by-laws, despite receiving permission for these outdoor areas from local authorities.

The Minister said this legislation should remove ambiguity and the need for businesses to rely on Garda discretion to serve alcohol outdoors.