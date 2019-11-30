2,000 crèches risking closure as Tusla deadline to provide documents looms

Crèche providers have until December 12 to lodge documents on areas such as Garda vetting and insurance cover with Tusla. But by yesterday, only about half of the 4,117 had registered.

Full registration requirements have been extended to June 30 next year by Tusla.

However, several providers yesterday said the December deadline would be difficult to meet, even for limited documentation, and reported that the Tusla web portal was breaking down.

Furious childcare providers say the sector is being unfairly targeted. And some feel a raft of safety rules brought in, including new fire regulations, were due to the exposure of Hyde and Seek crèche on RTÉ.

Hyde and Seek crèches at Tolka Road, Shaw Street, Millbourne Avenue and Glasnevin are set to close by December 31 after an order by Tusla to strike them off the register.

The move came after 'Prime Time Investigates' exposed evidence of babies being restrained for long periods and children being handled roughly, as well as fire safety issues.

Tusla said the decision was made because it was "not assured that the quality and safety of the service is within requirements in terms of the regulations".

Childcare workers who spoke out yesterday felt it was unfair all crèches were being, as they saw, penalised.

One claimed the regulations for crèches are much stricter than they are for schools.

Others said that they were quoted up to €2,000 for fire safety work.

A Tusla spokeswoman said that if providers fail to meet the December date they would be regarded as operating as an "unregistered service from the new year".

Providers are expected to cease operations where they are operating an unregistered service. Operation of an unregistered service is an offence.

The spokeswoman said around 50pc of providers had applied for registration, adding: "We expect to continue to receive applications.

"However, as with any sector, there will always be a number of providers who will experience challenges with particular aspects of the regulatory processes.

"Only essential materials are required to reach the December 12 deadline."

She said the agency was not aware of reports about its web portal crashing.

Tusla set up the dedicated portal to assist providers and a support system has been established which also operates over weekends.

Meanwhile, members of the community in north Dublin have offered to step in and provide free babysitting for parents due to the closure of the Hyde and Seek crèches.

Sorcha Finnegan (43), from Ballybough, said the community had "come together", including those experienced in childcare and youth work, to help those parents who would struggle to juggle work after losing crèche places.

Mother-of-three Ms Finnegan said: "We're having a meeting, myself and a few of the parents, on Monday to see what we can put in place.

"We've had an offer of help for space and we're willing to mind the kids.

"We don't want money, just nappies, baby wipes, formula and we will look for caterers to help out.

"I'm a mother. I have an autistic daughter. Children matter the world to me.

"Any woman who saw that RTÉ programme, like I did, would have felt as sick as I did.

"I thought if that happened to my child and I was working and had no family to help, what would I do."

