20 ideas for the entire family to enjoy this August bank holiday weekend (and they won’t break the bank)

From crafts to music, and scarecrows to slime-making, Andrea Smith’s guide is sure to keep the kids entertained

There is plenty on offer for kids at the Mary from Dungloe Festival, including arts and crafts

There are no guarantees that the rain will hold off, but don’t let that keep you indoors for the August bank holiday weekend.

Here are 20 great family-friendly ideas to keep Mam, Dad and the children occupied.

Family fun day, Dublin

A free family fun day will take place on Capel Street on Sunday. Organised by Dublin Town in partnership with Dublin City Council, there will be a tie-dye workshop, giant board games, costumed characters, face-painting, arts and crafts, and local business stalls. You can also watch movies outdoors, with Toy Story showing at 1pm and The Little Rascals at 3pm.

The Rockin' Food & Fruit Festival

Foodies will have a ball this weekend at the Rockin' Food & Fruit Festival in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. There are plenty of free events, an artisan food market, live music and food and drink workshops, events and classes. Children can participate in various workshops, including chocolate-making, t-shirt printing and making slime. Visit rockinfoodfestival.ie

The Roundwood Street Festival includes a teddy bears' picnic

Heart of the Glens Festival

The Heart of the Glens Festival runs from tomorrow (Saturday, August 5) to August 13 in Cushendall, Co Antrim. There are over 80 events, including the opening parade on Saturday and a wide range of children's workshops.

The festival also offers treasure hunts for children and adults, heritage walks, storytelling and quizzes. See visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

National Steam Rally

Kicking off on Monday, the National Steam Rally in Stradbally, Co Laois, has plenty of family-friendly activities. These include live music, dancing, food and trade stalls, bouncy castles, a pet farm, a dog show, a funfair and demonstrations. And of course, there are displays of steam and vintage machinery. eventbrite.ie

The Spraoi International Street Arts Festival in Waterford has an array of street entertainment, including comedy and music

All Together Now

Sensory play and workshops for all abilities and a live ‘Paint Jam with Waterford Walls’ form part of the Kids Together programme at the All Together Now festival in Waterford.

Taking place this weekend at Curraghmore House, there are jewellery-making classes, nature-inspired crafts, and shows and workshops from Bucky's Circus, the Bubble Guys, Junior Einstein and the Cool Food School. Visit alltogethernow.ie

Rush Harbour Festival will feature a magic show for children

Art Room in Donegal

The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny is hosting a drop-in, hands-on art room where visitors can find out more about the exhibitions on display and make their own artworks. With free admission, the art room is open from Tuesday to Saturday until September 2. See regionalculturalcentre.com

Birr Vintage Week Parade

As part of Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival in Offaly, a free parade will take place at 3pm on Sunday throughout the streets of Birr.

There will be street theatre, marching bands, floats and vintage cars, with after-parade entertainment featuring performers and live music from 4pm-7pm. See birrvintageweek.com

Durrow Scarecrow Festival

The Durrow Scarecrow Festival in Laois has a food-and-craft fair, treasure trail, workshops and demonstrations, live music, and of course, the All-Ireland Scarecrow Championship.

Highlights include the Scarecrow Village in The Square, where children can take part in arts, crafts and colouring, glitter art and tattoos, face-painting, sand art, bouncy castles, games and workshops. See durrowscarecrowfestival.com

The Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival in Sligo celebrates traditional skills

Kidsyard Family Rave

The Kidsyard Family Rave in The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra, is an inclusive family experience taking place on Sunday from 12pm-6pm, where parents can have just as much fun as their kids.

Presented by Bodytonic, the family-friendly rave includes glowstick crafts, face-painting and bubbles with parachute games on the dancefloor. Visit eventbrite.ie

Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival

The free Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival in Sligo is a family-friendly event celebrating traditional skills. There is a craft village featuring heritage skills, such as thatching, weaving and butter-making. Expect live music, vintage cars, animals and kids zones. oldfairday.ie

Hoolie in the Hills

Hoolie in the Hills is a new music festival in Kinnane’s Field, Upperchurch, just west of Thurles, Co Tipperary. Taking place this Saturday and Sunday, attendees will be entertained by acts including Ruaile Buaile, Rebel Hearts, George Murphy and the Rising Sons, Tradstone, Seskin Lane and more.

Rush Harbour Festival

Rush Harbour Festival runs all weekend with plenty of family-friendly activities, including a funfair, craft fair, art exhibitions, cookery demonstrations and an ‘80s disco.

The Fingal Rush Air Display will take place on the North Beach on Monday at 3pm, and there will be a magic show for children from 11am-12.30pm in the Festival Marquee on Monday.

The Rockin' Food & Fruit Festival in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford is one for foodies

Roundwood Street Festival

A dedicated family street festival will take place on Sunday in Roundwood, Co Wicklow, from 2pm until late. Activities include a vintage car and tractor display, tug of war, dog show, scarecrow competition, face-painting, bouncy castles, obstacle courses, and teddy bears’ picnic. An evening street party with live music will keep the fun going into the night. roundwood.ie

Mary from Dungloe

The Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival in Donegal has a full children’s programme. Highlights include the Little Disco & Little Miss Mary Selection at Scoil Crona on Saturday at 3pm, and the Carnival Parade on Main Street on Sunday from 2pm-4pm.

The crowning of the 2023 Mary from Dungloe takes place on Sunday at 6.30pm, compered by Daniel O’Donnell. maryfromdungloe.ie

National Gallery of Ireland

The National Gallery of Ireland hosts a free family tour each Sunday at 12.30pm, which aims to make the artworks fun and engaging for kids.

Aside from that, you can go on an audio tour for kids both in the gallery or virtually from home at any time to learn about the art and artists in the collection. There are also fun activities as well as creative content for young people to enjoy. nationalgallery.ie

Family Fun Day, Sligo

A family fun day will take place at Carrowmore School in Sligo on Sunday, August 6. There will be a barbecue, egg-and-spoon races, wheelbarrow racing, a three-legged race and face painting.

Cahersiveen Festival of Music & the Arts

There is plenty for kids at Cahersiveen Festival of Music & the Arts in Kerry. Aside from the Graffiti Wall, Kids’ Olympics, Wobbly Circus, Interactive Drum Show and Mini Motor Parade, there’s a fancy dress parade on Friday at 7pm, and Teddy Bears’ Picnic at 11am on Saturday. celticmusicfestival.com

The National Steam Rally starts on Monday in Stradbally, Co Laois

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival

The Spraoi International Street Arts Festival in Waterford has national and international circus, street theatre, comedy, music and dance performers at city centre sites.

The festival culminates with the Area 051 Parade, starting from Johnstown at 9.30pm on Sunday. The extraterrestrial mayhem will include strange phenomena and bright objects in the sky and a fireworks display. spraoi.com

Kilmihil Festival of Fun

The Kilmihil Festival of Fun in Clare is hosting a ball race on Church Street at noon on Sunday. Other attractions include Kilmihil's Fittest Friends competition on Sunday, the Dog Show in the GAA Field at 2pm on Monday and the Vintage Rally at 10am on Monday, which includes tractors, unique cars and motorbikes.

Farmleigh Family Fun Day

Farmleigh House and Estate in the Phoenix Park will host this fun day on Sunday, presented by Dublin Book Festival in collaboration with the Office of Public Works.

There are lots of events, including exploring the grounds with wildlife artist and author Aga Grandowicz. There will be an opportunity to try your hand at several musical instruments, before taking to the dancefloor for a performance for all the family. This is a free event but registration is required via Eventbrite. See farmleigh.ie