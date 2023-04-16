€1m jackpot for Daily Million draw is scooped in Co Tipperary

The €1m winning ticket was sold to a Co Tipperary player

A National Lottery player from Co Tipperary has won the Daily Million top prize of €1m yesterday.

This marks the third Daily Million top prize win of the year and the 12th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s 2pm draw were: 4, 16, 22, 29, 37, 38 and the bonus was 10

The National Lottery is set to reveal the winning store at a celebratory event in Co Tipperary on Monday morning.

Daily Million players in Co Tipperary are urged to check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the €1 million prize.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A National Lottery player in Co Tipperary is sure to be celebrating this weekend after they scooped the top prize of €1m in Saturday's Daily Millions 2pm draw.

" We’re encouraging all our Daily Million players in Tipperary to check their tickets carefully, and if they are the winner, sign the back of the ticket, and make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”