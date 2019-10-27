€1m diamond ring on sale in Brown Thomas

In a sure sign the boom is back, the pear-shaped pink diamond was quietly unveiled to well-heeled customers in the luxury department store in recent days.

Displayed in a glass case under spotlights and protected by 24-hour security, the brilliant cut stone has not been widely publicised and most shoppers are unaware of the significance of the gem in their midst.

Instead the Sunday Independent understands the true significance of the ring has quietly been made known to discerning buyers, and it is expected a wealthy collector will buy it before Christmas.

Asked if they are confident the rare stone would be bought, a source said: "Well, we certainly didn't put it in the window just to look pretty."

Weighing 3.92 carats, the light purplish-pink diamond is surrounded by round brilliant cut diamonds and similarly cut diamond shoulders. It is mounted in platinum.

Pink has long been associated with tender emotions. During England's Elizabethan era pink represented happiness and delight, but these days it is linked to love, tenderness and innocence.

The sale is curated by Adam's, who explain that "the eye-catching hue of a pink diamond whispers romance, so to no surprise in recent years pink diamonds have become a micro-trend among celebrities."

Former tennis pro Anna Kournikova sports an 11 carat pear-shaped pink diamond engagement ring, while actress Blake Lively sports a pale 12 carat oval pink diamond engagement ring. Victoria Beckham also has a peach-pink oval ring.

