€1bn underspend by Housing Department despite record levels of homelessness

The Department of Housing did not spend €1bn of its budget between 2020 and 2022, figures released by the department show.

Almost half a billion euro (€471m) went unspent by the department last year, the figures released to Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin have shown.

€441m of a housing budget was not spent in 2021. The department cited the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed on the building sector, as well as inflation caused by invasion of Ukraine by Russia, as the main reasons for the underspend.

Deputy Ó Broin said that the underspend could have resulted in the building of more than 4,000 social and affordable homes in the past three years.

“The reason why this money hasn't been spent is because of the excessive levels of red tape and bureaucracy imposed by Darragh O'Brien and his department on local authorities and approved housing bodies," Deputy Ó Broin told RTÉ News.

Minister Darragh O’Brien’s department said it can carry 10pc of a given year’s budget into the next year.

Mr Ó Broin said the money not spent in the past three years could have housed half of all families in emergency accommodation currently.

He said that while Covid-19 construction curbs were a factor they are not the main reason so much funding for social and affordable housing was not spent and why the underspend was increasing.

The department said that despite its underspend last year of nearly half a billion euro, "2022 saw the highest level of housing expenditure ever in a single year, with almost €3.5 billion expended on housing, representing an increase of 21pc on 2021".

The department also said its Housing for All target for 2022 was exceeded.

This is despite homelessness climbing to never-before-seen levels in 2022.