€19m ticketholder has made contact, Lotto bosses confirm as Castlebar shop that sold winning ticket is revealed

The National Lottery has revealed the location of the shop which sold the winning ticket for Ireland’s largest ever jackpot.

One lucky winner of the Lotto purchased a quick pick ticket at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and is €19m richer as a result.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Castlebar ticket holder, who has become Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner, has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid.

Officials from the National Lottery will travel to Castlebar today to officially announce the winning store, who will also be awarded a seller’s prize.

The lucky punter landed the life-changing amount after matching six numbers in Saturday’s draw, bringing to a close a 62-draw rollover which lasted seven months.

The operators of the National Lottery, Premier Lotteries Ireland, had received regulatory approval to hold a must-win draw following the rollover since June 2021 and while Saturday night’s draw was a must-win draw, the mechanism was not needed as the lucky Mayo winner became the first person to match six numbers in 63 attempts.

The Lotto jackpot had been capped at €19.06m since the end of September last year as it had reached the highest amount ever in the Lotto’s history.

Premier Lotteries Ireland have agreed to hold a must-win draw in the future if there is no jackpot winner for five draws after a new jackpot cap has been reached.

Castlebar has truly earned its moniker of being Europe’s luckiest town as over the past decade, between Euromillions and Lotto jackpots, a staggering €80m has been won in the town.

In February 2020, a €17m EuroMillions jackpot winner was sold in Mulroy’s Service Station on the Moneen roundabout.

One business owner in the town told the Irish Independent this week that: “There is no curse in Mayo now; all the luck is flowing our way.”