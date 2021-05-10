19 prisoners and several staff infected in Mountjoy Prison Covid outbreak

Nineteen inmates and a number of staff have contracted Covid-19 in an outbreak in Mountjoy Prison.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service (IPS) confirmed that after mass testing, 19 positive cases were found among the prisoner population, but did not disclose the number of staff members affected.

Test and trace work is underway with the HSE and arrangements are in place to conduct mass testing of staff and prisoners. The outbreak has been confined to “specific areas” with the prison.

A Mountjoy Prison Outbreak Control Team has been established to “mitigate against further possible spread of the disease”.

This is the third time cases have been identified within the Dublin prison with a number of cases identified in November and an additional case was confirmed among the prisoner population in January.

"The Irish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health, HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreak including making arrangements for the mass testing of staff and prisoners in the Mountjoy and Dochas prisons," a statement from the IPS said.

A “strict regime” of precautionary isolation has been enacted for some prisoners, “which may impact on access to video visits and phone calls” for prisoners, the IPS said..

"However, we are working to ensure that we can continue to facilitate family contact as far as possible."

"Prisoners who test positive are offered the opportunity to speak with their family members themselves," the statement said.

If a prisoner contracts the disease, their family will be notified, the IPS said, adding: “There is no need to ring the prison to find out if someone has Covid-19, you will be contacted."

"Phone calls will continue as normal if possible, however there may be some restrictions with regard to prisoners in precautionary isolation, but we are trying to ensure that they continue to have access to a telephone," the statement said.

