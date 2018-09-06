€1.8m worth of drugs seized during search of house in Dublin

Almost €2m worth of drugs have been seized in a garda operation in Dublin earlier this evening.

At around 5pm Gardai from the Lucan District Drug Unit assisted by Gardai from Ronanstown garda station carried out a planned search of a residence on Neilstown Road.

During the course of the search heroin with an estimated street value of up to €1.68m, Diazepam and Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of up to €150,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €10,000 were discovered.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Garda Stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Traffic) Act 1996.

