188 arrested for driving while intoxicated across bank holiday weekend that saw 11 serious collisions

Of the 504,981 vehicles checked for speeding by Go-Safe nationwide, 2,159 were detected and fined.

There was one fatal collision and 10 other serious collisions on our roads during the May Bank Holiday weekend.

These collisions resulted in 11 serious and life-threatening injuries, Gardaí said.

188 people were also arrested across the May bank holiday weekend for driving under the influence.

So far this year 59 people have died on our roads – the same number as this time last year.

Throughout the May bank holiday weekend, a Garda operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, April 27 and 7am on Tuesday, May 2.

Gardaí carried out 744 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints, with some 3,179 roadside drug and alcohol tests conducted, leading to 188 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Over 900 on the spot Fixed Charge Penalty notices for speeding offences were also issued last weekend.

Fines issued by Gardaí for other offences included; 177 for driving while using a phone; 103 for learner drivers being unnaccompanied and 81 for failure to wear seatbelts.

In addition, 354 vehicles were detained for offences such as, Unaccompanied Learner Driver (75), no Insurance (131) and no Tax (148).

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "Gardaí work closely with other agencies and stakeholders to promote road safety awareness and enforce the law.

"This includes regular check points to catch those who are under the influence of drink or drugs, or who decide to travel at inappropriate speeds for the conditions.

"By working together we can make our roads safer for all and ensure that no family has to suffer the loss of a loved one.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions”.