A FURTHER 1,819 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

As cases and hospitalisations continue to creep up over the past few weeks, it is the highest number of daily cases since the end of January.

There are now 206 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of whom 36 are in intensive care units.

As the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin said it would not fully lift restrictions on partner visits over low vaccine uptake among pregnant women and their partners, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, urged pregnant woman who have concerns about taking a Covid-19 vaccine to contact their medical service for guidance.

“If you are pregnant and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy. Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information,” he said.

Dr Glynn confirmed that from tomorrow, registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open for people aged between 12 and 15.

“Vaccination, combined with basic public health measures, is the most effective way to protect the community against Covid-19.

“From tomorrow, registration for the COVID-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age.

“With over 6 million vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic,” said Dr Glynn.

Meanwhile health services in the West and Northwest are experiencing a high record of hospital attendance due to covid-19.

Health services in the area are urging people to follow public health guidelines after a spike in covid cases in the community.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group said: “Our hospitals are continuing to deal with record numbers of attendances at Emergency Departments. All the while, the number of COVID-19 infections in our communities is growing and resulting in greater numbers of hospitalisations.

“We must stay vigilant and keep up our guard against COVID-19 if we are to protect the most vulnerable.

“While our vaccination programme has been a huge success, we must not forget the day to day practices that are continuing to keep us all safe.”

Hospitals in the area are urging people not to visit if experiencing symptoms or have been a close contact of a covid-19 case.

Dr Aidan Ryan, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine said: "Covid-19 is circulating in our Communities. It is important to continue to follow public health advice. Increased community testing will help identify people who may be infected and are infectious. These people may be unaware that they might be spreading the virus."