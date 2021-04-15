18,000 register for Covid-19 vaccine after online portal for 69-year-olds went live

Health worker Margaret Lee Dobbin gives a dose of Covid vaccine in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

All people aged 60 to 69 should be given a first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by mid or late May, the HSE said today.

By lunchtime today 18,000 69-year-olds had registered for a vaccine after the HSE portal for 65 to 69 year olds was opened.

HSE National Director Damien McCallion said he expected all of them to have got a first dose by the middle or end of next month.

They will receive a second dose twelve weeks after.

Read More

There are around 420,000 left to vaccinate in this age group.

People aged 60-64 can register in late April.

There are 250,000 people in the 16-59 year old high risk group due to underlying illness and 345,000 aged 18 to 59 deemed high risk.

Referring to the 65 to 69 year age group Mr McCallion said: "If people don't sign up now we will pick them up now we will pick them up at some point later if they choose to come in at a later point.

"But obviously we are encouraging everyone to register now and we will vaccinate people as the come through in the shortest time possible."

People under 60 are not expected to be called on age grounds until June, he said.

The HSE weekly briefing was told around 18 cases of the virus have been detected in quarantine hotels.

So far 818 residents and 249 staff have been tested.

The HSE vaccination plan had to be revised after AstraZeneca vaccine was confined to people in their sixties and the delivery of Johnson and Johnson vaccines was stalled while it was examined for a small number of blood clots.

The 40,000 doses of the one -shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are here but in cold storage.

Several uncertainties remain around the vaccination plan including what recommendations will arise from the European Medicines Agency's assessment of Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week, said HSE chief Paul Reid.

Some 605,000 of the vaccine are due here this quarter.

There is now has a backlog of around 50,000 people with underlying conditions whose vaccination was postponed this week.

It will not meet targets next week and hopes to roll our 140,000 to 160,000 vaccines.

Very high risk people and high risk patients will continue to get their vaccine through vaccination centres, community vaccination teams and GP.

They will get Moderna or Pfizer if they are under 60.

The hope is to meet the target to have 80pc of the population with at least one dose by the end of June but a lot of unknowns remain.

Mr Reid described it as a rollercoaster week and said this was revised vaccination plan number 25 at this stage.

The hope is to complete the vaccination of over-70s with first doses this week.

Around 5pc of this group left mainly due to delivery delays of Moderna vaccine.

Earlier HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the vaccine is impacting on case numbers and deaths in the over 60s and over 75s.

There has been a sustained trend of lower case numbers in the over 75s.

There were three deaths in people over 60 that were Covid-19 related in week 14 which was a big collapse and due to the vaccination effect.

Referring to AstraZeneca vaccine he said there was increasing real world evidence about the jab.

For people aged 60-69 who will be offered it here the benefit greatly outweighs the risk.

There has been no outbreak in a nursing home in nearly two weeks..

The number of infected hospital staff is negligible.

More than 340,000 in the frontline healthcare category have received first or second doses.

Under the revised plan GPs will play more of a role in giving the vaccine to people with underlying conditions who are at very high or high risk.

The officials pointed to positive trends in both cases of the virus and hospitalisations of people with the virus.

The number in hospital is down to 184 with 48 people in intensive care.

Read More

Online Editors