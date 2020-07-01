1,800 people at funeral of Bobby Storey socially distanced - Sinn Féin TD claims

A crowd listens to former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speak during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast. PA Photo.

The 1,800 people who attended the funeral of former leading IRA member Bobby Storey were socially distanced, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has claimed.

The PSNI said it would review footage of the funeral and consider any suspected breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Currently, guidelines in Northern Ireland state that up to 30 people can attend funerals.

Photographs from the funeral in west Belfast yesterday show hundreds lining streets and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, her predecessor Gerry Adams, Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill, tha party's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty, and MLAs Conor Murphy and Gerry Kelly, were among the mourners.

Speaking on Today with Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Mr Doherty insisted that those who attended the funeral did adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Of course, those who were behind those who were lining the street, there wasn’t social distancing there so that was a concern.

Read More

“The funeral was carried out in accordance with restrictions that are there, the cortege is limited to 30 individuals and that is what had happened. There was engagement with the PSNI.

“There was also restrictions that had to be placed in relation to the chapel, I was one of the few that was in the chapel, we were wearing face coverings, hand sanitisers and many of Bobby’s friends and close family, like so many others who have been buried during the pandemic, weren’t able to be part of the cortege or church for the ceremony.

“We have been done everything that possibly could be done and advertised this on social media to discourage people from attending,” he explained.

He said that he was invited to attend the funeral by Mr Storey’s family.

Media reports yesterday claimed that 1,800 people lined the streets leading up to St Agnes' Church in Belfast.

Expand Close Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

“Those lining the streets were socially distanced.

“In terms of the 1,800 people, you’re talking about the people who were socially distanced. You are talking about people who lined the street, which was about two miles long, on both sides of the road, at a two metre distance,” said Mr Doherty.

“It is right and proper that people stand at the top of their road in their lanes, socially distance and pay respect to a hearse that is passing by,” he added.

Online Editors