180 alleged victims of slavery and trafficking put in direct provision over the last five years

Immigrant rights groups have warned that traumatised rape victims are being put in inappropriate accommodation

The Immigrant Council of Ireland said direct provision was not a good place for trafficking victims, especially those who had suffered sexual exploitation

Ellen Coyne

There have been 180 alleged slavery and trafficking victims placed in direct provision over the last five years, despite major international criticism of how Ireland fails to offer appropriate accommodation to survivors.

Immigrant rights groups have warned that traumatised rape victims who have endured “horrific ordeals” are being put in inappropriate direct provision centres with no privacy and no support.

Figures released to the Irish Independent reveal that dozens of potentially vulnerable victims have been placed in accommodation for asylum seekers between 2015 and 2019.

