180 alleged victims of slavery and trafficking put in direct provision over the last five years

There have been 180 alleged slavery and trafficking victims placed in direct provision over the last five years, despite major international criticism of how Ireland fails to offer appropriate accommodation to survivors.

Immigrant rights groups have warned that traumatised rape victims who have endured “horrific ordeals” are being put in inappropriate direct provision centres with no privacy and no support.

Figures released to the Irish Independent reveal that dozens of potentially vulnerable victims have been placed in accommodation for asylum seekers between 2015 and 2019.

Figures released under Freedom of Information legislation reveal that in 2019, 44 alleged victims of trafficking or slavery were placed in direct provision.

This was almost double the year before. In 2018, 23 alleged victims were placed in such accommodation centres, while in 2017 the figure was 27. In 2016, 37 alleged victims were placed in direct provision. 2015 had the highest number for each of the last five years, with 49 alleged victims placed in the system.

Direct provision has been repeatedly described as not fit for purpose, and the Government has vowed to phase it out and replace it with a new system.

The US State Department has repeatedly criticised Ireland’s treatment of trafficking victims, and has downgraded the State for each of the last two years as part of its Trafficking in Persons report.

In its report for 2020, the State Department specifically criticised Ireland for leaving trafficking victims in direct provision for “years” and called on Ireland to offer specialised accommodation for trafficking victims.

The report said that direct provision “had inadequate privacy, was unsuitable and potentially unsafe for traumatised victims, could expose them to greater exploitation, and undermined victim recovery”.

"Experts also noted a lack of specialised services in the centers for all victims, but especially for female victims who had been traumatised due to psychological, physical, or sexual violence.”

A spokesperson for the US State Department told the Irish Independent that the provision of “safe and appropriate housing is an internationally accepted priority need and best practice for victims of trafficking.

“By the Government’s own conclusions in a 2019 report by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Justice and Equality, the direct provision system is ‘flawed’ and ‘not fit for the purpose’,” a spokesperson for the US State Department said.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland has collected testimony from trafficking survivors who were placed in direct provision.

It cited the case of “Grace”, a trafficking survivor who lived in direct provision while heavily pregnant and at the time of the birth of her daughter.

She arrived in Ireland in 2010 after escaping her traffickers in Spain, and said it had been “very difficult” living in direct provision with her baby.

A spokesman for the council said it “firmly” believed that direct provision was not an appropriate place for trafficking victims, especially those who had suffered sexual exploitation.

“Many of the women survivors we work with have endured horrific ordeals and are, in most cases, recovering from multiple instances of rape and the trauma associated with repeated gender-based violence,” he said.

“Direct provision centres are not suitable to support a woman’s recovery. They do not have appropriate support services, women share rooms with strangers, and the centres are mixed gender. Privacy is impossible. Autonomy is difficult if not impossible.”

It said human-trafficking survivors should initially be given sheltered accommodation from approved housing bodies “with appropriate trauma and recovery supports provided for by wrap-around services”. They should then be assisted to move on to independent accommodation.

Last August, the Department of Justice said it planned to set up specific accommodation for trafficking victims in the east of the country. At the moment, it is not clear when the new unit will be opened.

The International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) said that all potential victims of trafficking who were accommodated in direct provision were referred through the gardaí, who are tasked with investigating claims of trafficking or slavery.

“IPAS have no role in these investigations – [our] role is to accommodate the people referred to them and to provide for their daily needs.

"The HSE anti-human-trafficking team works in conjunction with IPAS to provide additional support services, linking them with medical and counselling services, assisting them through the legal process and accompanying them to court appearances, enrolling them to education and employment training and assisting them return home to their countries of origin if the victims so choose,” said the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, which is responsible for direct provision.