18 people to appear in court charged with over 80 offences relating to money laundering, theft and drugs

Eighteen people are due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning following an investigation into money laundering profits made from drug dealing, intimidation and extortion.

As part of Operation Satailt, Gardaí have charged 14 males and four females and referred one juvenile to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The 18 people due before court this morning are charged with over 80 offences relating to money laundering, theft, and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

A garda spokesperson said: “As a result of an ongoing operation targeting persons benefiting from the proceeds of crime in the North Dublin area, 18 people are due to appear before Dublin District Courts this morning, Monday 11th September 2023.”